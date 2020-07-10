Body recovered from the canal in Indio

News

Authorities found a body in a canal in Indio Friday afternoon.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, told News Channel 3 that a passeby reported seeing a body in the canal off Miles Avenue and Madison Street at approximately 12:18 p.m.

The Coachella Valley Water District was called to the scene and confirmed there was indeed a dead person in the canal.

The body was recovered from the canal and authorities are awaiting for the coroner to arrive.

At this time, Guitron says it appears to have been a drowning but the incident is still under investigation.

