Motorist killed in Desert Hot Springs solo vehicle rollover

News

Police were investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person in Desert Hot Springs Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 2:57 a.m. at Pierson Boulevard and Karen Avenue.

Police on the scene told KESQ News Channel 3 the driver rolled his vehicle on the street and then into a rocky roadside ravine.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the collision.

Pierson Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the police activity and investigation.

Friday's was the second deadly collision in the city this week.

Christopher Jones, 43, of Palm Springs was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding in his bicycle in the area of Two Bunch Palms Trail. His body was found in the roadway early Wednesday morning.

In that case, authorities said the suspect was driving a maroon, 2006-2009 Lexus IS250.

Anyone with information on either collision is asked to contact Officer James at (760) 329-6411 extension 351 or the Watch Commander, (760) 329-2904 Ext.302.