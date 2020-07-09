Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's office released the identity of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

Christopher Jones, 43, of Palm Springs was riding in his bicycle in the area of Two Bunch Palms Trail when he was struck and killed by a vehicle at around 5:30 a.m. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was driving a maroon, 2006-2009 Lexus IS250.

Photo of the type of vehicle (Courtesy of DHSPD)

Police say the vehicle was last seen westbound on Two Bunch Palms Trail towards Little Morongo Road.

Anyone with further information about the collision is

asked to contact Officer James at (760) 329-6411 extension 351 or the Watch

Commander, (760) 329-2904 Ext.302.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.