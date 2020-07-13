80-year-old man dead after vehicle drives off mountain roadway on SR-74

News

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department confirmed that at least one person is dead after a vehicle drove off the roadway on Highway 74 near Pinyon Pines.

CAL FIRE confirmed the crash happened at around 10 a.m. on near Milepost 74-85.

The California Highway Patrol announced an 80-year-old Palm Desert man driving a 1957 Ford was killed in the crash.

According to CAL FIRE, the vehicle was 75-feet off the side of the roadway.

CHP officers determined the man was driving eastbound on SR-74. They have not been able to determine what led to the man to drive off the roadway, but did confirm that he wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities ask that anyone who has additional information on the crash call Officer Chavez at the CHP Indio office by calling 760-772-5300.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.