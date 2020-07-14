Ken Seeley Group celebrates grand opening of new mental health facility in Palm Springs

News

Life during the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the mental health of many, but on Tuesday, the Ken Seeley Group celebrated the grand opening of a new facility designed to help.

The Mental Wellness Palm Springs Residential Treatment Center is the first residential facility in Palm Springs with a primary focus on mental health.

The virtual grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony were held Tuesday afternoon via Zoom.

The center will offer a variety tools and resources to address different menal health disorders and needs.

Co-owners Eric McLaughlin and Ken Seeley spoke with News Channel 3 about their hopes for the center.

"For someone to be able to come and have a safe place where they can get attention for their specific mental health issue. It's just such an honor to be a part of that," Seeley and McLaughlin said.

For more information about the center, visit https://kenseeley.com/

Seeley also spoke with News Channel 3 First Alert Meteorologist Patrick Evans about increased issues of addiction and the need for help due to Covid-19 and the resulting isolation and anxiety many are feeling.