Local mother of four dies of coronavirus complications

Dolores Iniguez, 38, from Desert Hot Springs died of coronavirus complications on July 4. Iniguez was a mother of four and now her oldest son, Luis Nayotl, will have to take care of his three younger siblings.

Nayotl said his mom started feeling discomfort in her stomach and chest in June. He says the family believes she got exposed while she was working at a gas station.

"When she got exposed, she was feeling good for a few days, and then out of nowhere she started vomiting and diarrhea and stomach pain," Nayotl said.

Nayotl said Iniguez started getting worse a few days later. He says they called an ambulance when she started having trouble breathing, but they told her they couldn't take her to the hospital.

The next day, she had a high fever and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors later informed the family that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Nayotl says his mom remain in the Intensive Care Unit for three weeks before losing the fight against the virus.

He says he never could've imagined the virus would take his mother's life. He asks everyone to take safety measures seriously.

"I didn't think it was real at first, I never would've thought it'd be near us," Nayotl said. "You guys need to take care of yourselves, wash your hands, take care of yourselves."

Now, Nayotl has to take on the responsibility of taking care of his three siblings, ages 16, 12, and 10. Two of his siblings have medical issues of their own.

A GoFundMe Page has been created to help raise funds to lay Iniguez to rest and help provide his siblings with a better future. Click here to donate.