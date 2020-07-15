Skip to Content
One dead after Desert Hot Springs rollover wreck

A Desert Hot Springs road was closed to all traffic Wednesday morning following a deadly traffic collision near the Mission Lakes Country Club.

Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. on Mission Lakes Boulevard between Little Morongo Road and Rolling Hills Drive.

Officers say the car rolled trapping at least one person inside.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person suffered non life-threatening injuries and was released.

Police did not release the names of any of the people involved in the wreck.

Police say the crash was not related to an earlier shooting nearby.

