Coachella Valley schools to weigh in over Gov. Newsom’s address on reopening schools

On Friday Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make an announcement on the reopening of schools statewide. He is also expected to announce whether or not the schools will reopen in the fall, multiple sources told KABC.

On Wednesday Coachella Valley Unified School District was the last school to decide to begin the new school year with distance learning. Palm Springs Unified and Desert Sands have also opted for a complete online approach at the start of the year.

Coming up at 5 p.m. Coachella Valley school districts will weigh into the governor's address.