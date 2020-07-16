Live @ Noon – Gov. Newsom expected to make an announcement on reopening schools

Education

Governor Gavin Newsom will be live Friday at Noon to provide the latest response on the coronavirus pandemic. He is also expected to announce whether or not the schools will reopen in the fall, multiple sources told KABC.

You can watch the Newsom's announcement live on News Channel 3 and streaming online below:

With schools in the Coachella Valley set to start in less than a month, all three school districts made the decision to start the school year digitally.

Coachella Valley Unified School District decided late Thursday night students would not return to the classroom.

Earlier this month, the Palm Springs Unified School District and Desert Sands Unified School District boards approved plans to start the school year on August 13 with distance learning. All three district's board's votes were unanimous

Click here for updates - 'Back to school or learn from home? CVUSD set to decide tonight'

More on local schools

Other counties around California are taking a similar approach, while the Orange County Board of Education approved recommendations to open schools with the requirement of face covering and social distance.

Details: OC school board passes guidelines to reopen schools; No masks or social distancing requirements