Back to school or learn from home? CVUSD set to decide tonight

The heated debate around valley children's school year continues Thursday evening – as the Coachella Valley Unified School District board is set to vote on whether students will be back in the classroom, or relying on distance learning from home.

The start of CVUSD's school year is approaching on August 13. Coachella Valley Unified is the third and final district expected to make a decision.

Both Palm Springs Unified and Desert Sands Unified school districts decided to start the school year online, and potentially transition to a hybrid learning model in which students would split their time between the two.

Both of those district's board's votes were unanimous.

Carissa Carrera, president of the Coachella Valley Teacher's Association, said online learning is the safest approach as cases coronavirus continue to rise, particularly in the east valley.

"The guidelines right now are that everybody has to wear a mask; that we should be socially distancing – and our classrooms don't allow for that," Carrera said. "Schools are social environments, so to expect (students) to be socially distanced at all times, whether its in the hallway, on the playground, at lunch – that's going to be pretty tough."

Carrera said teachers naturally want to return to the classroom once it is safe, but it all depends on the public health conditions.

In all three districts, parents have expressed concern about the online learning and how it was executed last spring.

Dozens of parents and school staff members are expected to voice their concerns at tonight's meeting, which is being held virtually.

