Indio Senior Center gives away 500 senior care packages

500 local seniors received care packages Friday morning at the Indio Senior Center.

The packages included food, water, face masks, hand sanitizers, and sunscreen.

Organizers said the event is great for the senior community.

"We miss them here at our Indio Senior Center for sure and some of them are stuck at home so to have them drive-by here, get some good care package from us, some good love from us as well. We really miss them very much and we just think it's a great thing for our community," said Jim Curtis, community services manager for the city of Indio.

The center ran a similar event last month, with several local businesses and organizations donated funds and supplies and volunteering their time to help create 500 care packages. The senior center ended up running out of care packages before the giveaway was over and decided to host another one this month.

Check out our preview of Friday's giveaway, showing the hard work volunteers put in to make sure to help our valley's seniors.

Organizers were hoping that if today's event was a success, they could host another giveaway in August. Check out the Indio Senior Care Facebook page for updates.