Fatal pedestrian crash in Cathedral City

News

Cathedral City police are investigating a fatal crash after a car struck a pedestrian Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Ramon road and Whispering Palms Trail.

When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering from major injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say a car was traveling east on Ramon road when it hit the man and then fled the scene.

If you have any information on this incident please call the Cathedral City Police Department.