Man faces attempted murder charge after child, 7, is found ‘lying unconscious in the street’ in Desert Hot Springs

News

Desert Hot Springs Police investigators say a man tried to kill a 7-year-old child over the weekend.

The child was "found lying unconscious in the street" on Vista Del Valle just after 7:00 Saturday evening, police told News Channel 3.

The child was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center with a "critical closed head injury." From there, he was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Desert Hot Springs police officers worked to find out what happened. "Officers began searching the area for evidence and witnesses to help explain how the child was injured. During their investigation officers determined the child had been deliberately attacked and injured."

Investigators identified a "person of interest" as Daniel Poulsen, 32. He was located with assistance from Riverside Sheriff’s Department and

California Highway Patrol and arrested at 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning.

Poulsen is now in jail and facing a charge of attempted murder. Jail records indicate the man's name as Birch Daniel Poulsen, Jr. Police say he also goes by the names of Danny Poulsen and Daniel Paulsen.

According to jail records, the suspect was arrested on Vista Del Valle, the same street where police say they found the unconscious child.

News Channel 3 has a reporter working to find out more information on this case. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 to see the developments.

Download the KESQ News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get breaking news updates for the Coachella Valley.

Detectives are looking to gather more information on this case. If you have any information, they ask you contact Det. Tooth at 760-329-2904 Ext: 352.