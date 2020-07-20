Authorities ask for public’s help in locating autistic 18-year-old from Cabazon

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Ethan Masterson.

Masterson is autistic with a cognitive ability between the ages of 4-16 and has recently been having seizures, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Masterson was last seen Monday at noon when he left his residence on his bike in the area of Manzanita Park Rd. and Quail Dr. in Cabazon.

He is 18 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Ethan Masterson, contact Riverside County Sheriff's Dispatch at 800-950-2444 or the Cabazon station at 951-922-7100 and reference case #B202020011.