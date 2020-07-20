Fantasy Springs postpones all large concerts until 2021

News

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio has rescheduled all large entertainment events until at least early 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, which owns the casino, performances set for the coming months were pushed back or canceled in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, although the casino will remain open amid protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

"This was a very difficult decision, but ultimately we felt that it was in the best interest of our guests and employees, the performers, and the community at large," said tribal Chairman Doug Welmas. "By taking this additional proactive measure, we can shift our focus to returning responsibly with exciting entertainment in 2021.''

The casino's Special Events Center, which can hold about 3,700 people, had been set to reopen to the public Aug. 14 with country group Little Big Town, although that show had been canceled before today's announcement, according to Michael Felci, a casino spokesman.

New dates have been announced for the following shows:

⦁ Chaka Khan – Saturday, February 27th

⦁ Pitbull – Saturday, March 20th

⦁ George Lopez – Saturday, April 3rd

⦁ Kenny G – Friday, September 11th

⦁ Chicago – Saturday, September 12th

⦁ Banda MS – Sunday, September 13th

⦁ Boz Scaggs – Friday, September 25th

⦁ Daryl Hall & John Oates – Saturday, October 17th

⦁ Pepe Aguilar – Friday, October 23rd

⦁ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – Friday, October 30th

⦁ Gladys Knight – Friday, December 19th

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled shows.

Despite the absence of large-scale entertainment offerings, casino guests can still access other live music options, including live music on Fridays and Saturdays. The Rock Yard outdoor concert stage will host a Doors tribute band on Friday, and a Metallica tribe band on Saturday, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Fantasy Springs reopened June 2 after voluntarily shuttering along with several other regional tribal casinos due to the pandemic.

Slot machines and table games were reduced to 50% capacity, along with bars and restaurants. The on-site hotel was also reduced to 50% capacity, and is only available for members of the casino's Players Club.

To enter, all guests must cover their faces and have their temperatures checked at the door. Smoking is also barred inside, along with other safety protocols that can be found at https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com/guidelines/.