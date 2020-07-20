What are your rights when it comes to wearing masks in stores?

News

As the heated political debate nationwide ravages on over mask mandates – business owners can face difficult confrontations with their customers.

But what are business owners' – and customers' – rights on the issue?

Let's say a customer who isn't wearing a mask says they have a medical condition. Can the business owner inquire more? Do they have the right to ask that customer to leave?

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is breaking it down, speaking with business owners, customers and a legal expert – tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.