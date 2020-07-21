10 to 20 homes evacuated after a gas line rupture near Indio

News

CAL FIRE / Riverside County Fire Department crews are at the scene of a ruptured gas line in an underground electrical vault in the area of Avenue 48 and Chaparrosa Street.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has been called to assist with evacuations. Approximately 10 to 20 homes have been evacuated as a precaution until SoCalGas crews arrive, a CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3.

