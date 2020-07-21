Eisenhower Health’s chief medical officer shares latest update on the hospital

News

Doctors at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage say they are grateful for the federal medical team that recently arrived at the hospital to help overwhelmed staff.

Shortly before the team's arrival, the hospital was at "virtually" 100 percent staffing capacity with approximately 80% of the hospital beds in use.

This comes as the number of coronavirus patients has tapered off. The hospital says it had peaked this month with more than 90 patients but now it's treating about 70 patients for coronavirus.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Alan Williamson, about the team of 21 medical professionals from the U.S. Air Force. They also discussed how things are going at the hospital right now, the latest on their surge plan, and how the near future could look.

"The team here at Eisenhower was very grateful to have the help. As we made our initial tour with the advanced team, the staff were literally stopping in the hallways and thanking them for coming to help us out. and like most military operations they basically hit the ground running," Williamson said.

Watch the full, in-depth interview with Dr. Williamson tonight at 6:30 on CBS Local 2 and Fox 11.