today at 4:28 pm
Published 3:58 pm

Big rig catches on fire blocking 2 eastbound lanes on the I-10

big rig fire

Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Date Palm exit is backed up after a big rig caught on fire near the center divider.

The fire was quickly put by crews. The California Highway Patrol has closed the #3 and #4 lanes as clean-up continues. There is no word on those lanes will be back to normal.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Jesus Reyes

