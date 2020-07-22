Big rig catches on fire blocking 2 eastbound lanes on the I-10

News

Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Date Palm exit is backed up after a big rig caught on fire near the center divider.

The fire was quickly put by crews. The California Highway Patrol has closed the #3 and #4 lanes as clean-up continues. There is no word on those lanes will be back to normal.

RIVCO: EB I-10 in Cathedral City east of Date Palm Dr. Traffic incident. Lanes #3 and #4 closed. Unknown duration. Use alternate route to avoid delays. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/0ggVrK5317 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 22, 2020

No injuries were reported.

