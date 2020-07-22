Mother of 7-year-old boy, who was attacked in DHS, speaks out for the first time

News

The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was attacked in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday evening is speaking out for the first time.

"He is sleeping most of the time. About every 2 hours he wakes up and I can tell he's going to wake up because he gets a sad look on his face," Wendy Ludwick said.

Wendy Ludwick spoke with News Channel 3 on Wednesday to give an update on her son's condition.

Little Gavin was attacked Saturday evening after heading home from a neighbor's pool party. A neighbor discovered the unconscious boy lying facedown on Vista Del Valle just after 7:00 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs Police conducted an extensive investigation along with Riverside County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol. Nearby surveillance video led them to arrest Daniel Poulsen, 32, early Sunday morning. He was charged with attempted murder. Poulsen is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

Gavin was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. He was then airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center with a 'critical closed head injury."

Photo provided by friends of the family

On Monday, one neighbor described the moment he found little Gavin lying on the street facedown.

