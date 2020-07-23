Sexual harassment lawsuit against former Cathedral City police chief resolved

News

A sexual harassment lawsuit against Cathedral City and former police chief Travis Walker has been resolved.

News Channel 3 obtained records showing the lawsuit was dismissed last month.

The attorney for the police dispatcher who made the allegations will only say the suit was resolved ahead of that request for dismissal.

The dispatcher alleged, among other things, that Walker sexually assaulted her at the Miramonte Resort in Indian Wells.

Back in Nov., I-Team investigator took a look at the lawsuit

The allegations were reported to the city in April and Walker was place on paid administrative leave in May 2, 2019

Walker and the city mutually agreed on a "separation of employment" in November 2019.