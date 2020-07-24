Highway 60 at Jack Rabbit Trail shut down by growing brush fire

News

Riverside County / Cal Fire crews are working to contain a growing brush fire with a rapid rate of spread burning on Highway 60 East Bound near Jack Rabbit Trail Off-Ramp in Beaumont.

The fire has caused all lanes on Highway 60 to be blocked.

RVCO: SR-60 EB at Jack Rabbit Trail -- all lanes blocked due to fire on right shoulder, unknown time to clear #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 24, 2020

The first arriving fire resource reported approximately 5 acres with a rapid rate of spread. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres. As of 5:40 pm, the fire has grown to 90 acres.

165 firefighters, 21 engine companies, 4 air tankers, 4 water tenders, and 3 bulldozers have been dispatched to the scene.

