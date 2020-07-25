Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel tests positive for coronavirus

News

Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel announced she tested positive for coronavirus.

In a newsletter to District Two residents, Spiegel said she got sick even though she limited her time outside her home and restricted her exposure to the outside world.

In April, Spiegel was one of two supervisors on the board who proposed ending county requirements on social distancing and use of face coverings.

She's now warning that 1 in 7 people in Riverside County test positive. She urged people to cover their faces and maintain social distance.

"After months of restrictions and quarantine, it’s human nature to crave social interactions but 'caution fatigue' or 'quarantine fatigue' is a very real challenge that we are facing across the nation," Spiegel wrote. "I spent 14-days in quarantine due to a COVID-19 positive exposure at work and I still somehow managed to contract the virus after my quarantine period ended."