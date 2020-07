News

A big rig fire is blocking several lanes, causing traffic back up on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Monroe Street.

According to Caltrans, the fire is blocking lanes #2, #3 and Monroe St off ramp.

A SigAlert has been issued. The lanes are expected to be closed for another 1 to 2 hours after 5 p.m.

