Laid off valley workers await unemployment benefits decision

With tens of millions of Americans out of work, many of them have relied heavily on $600 federal checks for the unemployed to cover day to day expenses.

Negotiations continued Tuesday night on Capitol Hill between Democrats and White House officials, as they tried to hammer out a phase four coronavirus bill.

Democrats want to extend the payments as is – while Republicans want to reduce them from $600 to $200 per week.

"The goal is to eliminate the prospect that one could make more not working than working," said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

