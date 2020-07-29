Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage to transform into 6-star resort

News

Porcupine Creek, a private golf club in Rancho Mirage, will be undergoing a major redesign to turn it into a six-star world-class luxury health spa/golf facility.

The facility will now be know as the Porcupine Creek Retreat.

Porcupine Creek Retreat will have several amenities including 50 guest bungalows, an 18-hole golf course, unique dining experiences, and a wellness staff for guests.

Other proposed a modified main house, a new restaurant, dining deck, upgraded spa complex, additional retreat related facilities.

"The new retreat will join other iconic destinations here - from Sunnylands to the Ritz Carlton Hotel - with the style and dignity that defines Rancho Mirage", said Rancho Mirage Mayor Pro Tem Ted Weill. "It will cater to an international clientele."

The addition would expand the total building area on the estate from approximately 66,500 square feet to approximately 250,000 square feet, all of which will still remain on the property's 191-acres, according to city documents.

Plans for the new facility have been submitted to city officials. The city issued a "Notice of Preparation" on Monday, signaling that officials are getting ready to conduct an Environmental Impact Report.

