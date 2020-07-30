Riverside County reports 470 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths, & 260 recoveries

Coronavirus

Cases Changes Today

There were 470 new coronavirus cases reported since Wednesday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 36,629.

364,864 tests have been conducted so far, 3,799 new tests since yesterday.

The doubling rate was at 27.7 days as of July 28. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.

Officials project that by August 5, there will be 13,883 new cases bringing the total to 45,865 cases.

On Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

Full Details: Health officials estimate more than 100K in Riverside County may have been infected with coronavirus

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 4 more death over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is now at 688.

There were no deaths reported in the Coachella Valley today.

12,916 patients have recovered, an increase of 260 since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations

The amount of hospitalized patients decreased today. There were 15 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus today.

There are currently 473 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

5 patients are from correctional facilities and there are no patients from Imperial County as of July 29, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was another increase in the total amount of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The county reported 14 additional patients admitted into the ICU today.

There are now 167 patients in the ICU.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 102 cases today and no deaths. The valley now has 10,400 confirmed cases.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,571 cases and 56 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/30/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 92

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,314

Deaths: 20

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,909

Deaths: 16

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 29

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 707

Deaths: 11

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 148

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,571

Deaths: 56

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 578

Deaths: 15

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 302

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 99

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 237

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 773

Deaths: 40

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 734

Deaths: 25

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 185

Deaths: 14

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 28

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 125

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 142

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 291 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,2356 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you