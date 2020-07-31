Wildfires burning in Cherry Valley area grow to 700 acres; 150 homes evacuated

News

Mandatory evacuations have been issued due to growing brush fires threatening homes in the Cherry Valley area.

There are at least two separate fires near each other that are burning in the 9000 Blk Oak Glen Road in Cherry Valley near Beaumont.

The two fires have grown to more than 350 acres with 150 homes evacuated.

As of 8:15 p.m. the fire has burned 700 acres with 0 percent containment.

Twenty engine crews and 10 hand crews, with over 200

personnel have been sent to the location.

Multiple valley residents have reported seeing the smoke here in the area.

ALERT RIVCO MESSAGE

#AppleFire—EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED for Cherry Valley area North of Dutton, East of Oak Glen Rd, South of County Line Rd. Evacuation center at Beaumont High School (39139 Cherry Valley Blvd) https://t.co/uEtOFKm1hT for more info. pic.twitter.com/yprJyjWkbp — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 1, 2020

