today at 8:45 pm
Published 7:15 pm

Wildfires burning in Cherry Valley area grow to 700 acres; 150 homes evacuated

Mandatory evacuations have been issued due to growing brush fires threatening homes in the Cherry Valley area.

There are at least two separate fires near each other that are burning in the 9000 Blk Oak Glen Road in Cherry Valley near Beaumont.

The two fires have grown to more than 350 acres with 150 homes evacuated.

As of 8:15 p.m. the fire has burned 700 acres with 0 percent containment.

Twenty engine crews and 10 hand crews, with over 200
personnel have been sent to the location.

Multiple valley residents have reported seeing the smoke here in the area.

Jesus Reyes

