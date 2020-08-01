Body found near railroad tracks

News

INDIO, Calif.-- A person is dead after being struck by a Southern Pacific train early Saturday morning, Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron tells News Channel 3.

The body was found in the area of Indio Boulevard and Sun Gold Street at 12:15 A.M.

The Union Pacific Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance if the Indio Police Department.

No details have been released on the deceased person pending notification to next of kin.

