Valley teacher prepares to go back to work after nearly dying from coronvirus

A Coachella Valley middle school teacher is preparing to get back to teaching students after spending several weeks in a hospital battling coronavirus.

It's a battle he nearly lost.

Dr. Jacob Shefa, who is a teacher at Palm Desert Charter Middle School, continues to recover from his illness at home, while his wife and son help nurse him back to health.

While Jacob was hospitalized, his son Evin turned to music, producing a song and music video, and says proceeds related to the song will be donated to agencies involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Today News Channel 3 will report on Dr. Shefa's fight with coronavirus and his ongoing recovery, and we'll tell the story of how music played a role in helping him and his family get through the crisis.

Catch the full story online later today, and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.