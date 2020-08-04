Riverside County reports 356 new cases, 380 recoveries, & 1 death since Monday

Coronavirus

There were new coronavirus cases reported 356 new coronavirus cases since Monday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 38,487.

Riverside County public information officer Brooke Federico confirmed that technical difficulties in the reporting of cases since Wednesday. The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases due to technical difficulties with the state's CalREDIE system.

The issue has not impacted the county's hospitalization and death county.

Federico said officials do believe the virus is slowing down in Riverside County. The technical issue is expected to be fixed this week. This is likely to result in bigger increases when the issue is fixed.

375,518 tests have been conducted so far, with 1,497 additional tests conducted since Monday.

The doubling rate is currently at 31 days. The doubling rate is the number of days it takes for the case total to double.

Officials project that by Wednesday, there will be a total of 45,865 cases although that may change due to the technical issue.

Last Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 death over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is now at 738.

20,079 patients have recovered, an increase of 380 recoveries since Monday.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County increased following a couple of days of decreases.

UPDATE: There are 1 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus today bringing the total up to 424. The county originally reported an increase of 25 hospitalizations, however, a spokesperson confirmed the county is having "some data entry issues."

4 patients are from correctional facilities and no patients from Imperial County as of August 3, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was no change in the number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU remains at 133 patients.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,632 cases and 59 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/04/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 99

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,396

Deaths: 22

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,972

Deaths: 17

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 772

Deaths: 14

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 38

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 162

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,632

Deaths: 59

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 596

Deaths: 15

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 315

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 102

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 246

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 789

Deaths: 42

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 785

Deaths: 27

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 193

Deaths: 14

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 32

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 132

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 149

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 300 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,235 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you