Watch live at noon: CA update on coronavirus from Dr. Ghaly

California

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is hosting a video news conference at noon on Tuesday to provide an update on the response to coronavirus cases.

Riverside County case data

Riverside County remains on the state's list of counties being monitored.

On Monday, health officials reported 1,120 new cases, 42 deaths, & 6,649 recoveries in Riverside County since Friday.

Riverside County public information officer Brooke Federico confirmed that technical difficulties in the reporting of cases since Wednesday. The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases due to technical difficulties with the state's CalREDIE system.

The issue has not impacted the county's hospitalization and death county.

Federico said officials do believe the virus is slowing down in Riverside County. The technical issue is expected to be fixed this week.

374,021 tests have been conducted so far, with 6,294 additional tests conducted over the weekend.

Open & closed list for Riverside County

