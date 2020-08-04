What to know about start of new year and “distance learning” in Palm Springs Unified School District

Back to School

Administrators, teachers, staff and students are gearing up for the start of the new academic year in the Palm Springs Unified School District.

Classes begin Wednesday.

With most public school campuses in the state ordered closed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in response to the coronavirus pandemic, PSUSD and many other districts are providing student instruction via "distance learning".

In the days leading up to the start of the school year, parents are asking questions and expressing concerns about how the details of the the district's new approach to educating students and how effective it will be in keeping students on track.

Today News Channel 3 will meet with a handful of representatives from PSUSD to learn the district's latest news, including last minute instructions and updates that parents and students will need to know in order to succeed.

Catch the story later today online and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.