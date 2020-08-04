Whitewater residents fear Apple Fire destruction as it moves east

News

A Whitewater ranch owner is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as the destructive Apple Fire moves within a few miles.

Linda Rivkin hopes to protect her property, filled with animal habits and history, at all costs. She's sprinkling down as much as she can and keeping tabs on the fire's forward spread.

A CALFIRE spokesman said Tuesday the fire was headed east, being driven by gusty winds. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was about 5 miles from Whitewater, though he said it shouldn't reach there for a few days.

Parts of Whitewater have been issued an evacuation warning.

