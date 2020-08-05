Indio City Manager Mark Scott announces retirement

News

Indio City Manager Mark Scott announced his intention to retire effective August 15.

Scott, 70, has served in the Indio City Manager position since December 2017. He has 40+ years of experience in the management profession. 30 of those years have been in the role of City Manager in numerous cities including Beverly Hills, Culver City, his hometown of Fresno, Burbank, San Bernardino, and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Scott was the longest-tenured City Manager in Beverly Hills' history (14 years).

Scott thanked City Council members for their support and the opportunity to serve the community.

"From the day I arrived, I have been very proud to be part of this talented and caring City of Indio team," Scott said.

"Mark has done an excellent job managing implementation of the Council’s strategic plans," Mayor Glenn Miller commented. "We have tremendous momentum in Indio and our goal is to continue that momentum. This may prove to be a tough time to recruit a successor, but we will begin the search immediately. We look forward to the search for the next city manager to provide continued leadership."

There was no word on the search for the city's next City Manager or if a replacement has been selected.