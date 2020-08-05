Suspect injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Yucca Valley

Crime

San Bernardino County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Yucca Valley.

According to Cindy Bachman, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, the deputy-involved shooting happened along the 1400 block of Avalon Avenue.

Bachman confirmed that a female suspect was injured and is expected to survive.

Additional details were not available at this time. More information is expected to be released when the investigation is complete.

