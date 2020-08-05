The Riviera in Palm Springs will be converted into a Margaritaville Resort

News

The Riviera Resort in Palm Springs's historic Uptown Design District will be turned into a Margaritaville Resort.

The new "Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs" will be located just a few minutes from downtown Palm Springs in the corner of N Indian Canyon and W Vista Chino.

"Palm Springs is an energetic city with its own distinct style, making it a great fit for the Margaritaville brand," said Matt Huss, General Manager, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. "Whether guests are here to enjoy the city's arts and culture, attend one of the many annual events such as Coachella or Modernism Week, or simply to enjoy the more than 350 days of sunshine per year that Palm Springs offers, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will offer something for everyone: a dynamic place to gather, celebrate, meet or relax."

The new resort will undergo a renovation and conversion. It is expected to have 398-rooms, numerous Margaritaville-inspired dining options with indoor and outdoor seating, a St. Somewhere Spa (the city's largest resort spa), two pools, several tiki-hut inspired cabanas, all-new family-oriented programming, and more than 40,000 square feet of combined wedding, meeting, and event space.

"We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to Palm Springs as we open our first resort on the west coast," shared Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer, Margaritaville. "Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will be the ultimate island oasis in the desert for travelers and locals seeking a much-needed escape."

The resort is expected to open sometime in fall 2020.

The Palm Springs location will be the second Margaritaville Resort in California but the first to open. A Margaritaville Resort is expected to open in San Diego in 2021.