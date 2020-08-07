Deputy-involved shooting confirmed in Rancho Mirage

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Friday afternoon in a residential neighborhood of Rancho Mirage.

The deputy-involved shooting happened on the 70800 block of Tamarisk Lane, a neighborhood behind the Sunnylands Estates.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said there currently no details available on what led up to the shooting or whether there are no injuries.

