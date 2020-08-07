Deputy-involved shooting confirmed in Rancho Mirage
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Friday afternoon in a residential neighborhood of Rancho Mirage.
The deputy-involved shooting happened on the 70800 block of Tamarisk Lane, a neighborhood behind the Sunnylands Estates.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said there currently no details available on what led up to the shooting or whether there are no injuries.
We are on scene of a deputy involved shooting on Tamarisk Ln in Rancho Mirage. An officer told someone who lives on this street that a person stabbed a deputy – they heard about 5 gunshots go off.— Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) August 7, 2020
Waiting on police confirmation/info- we’re live at 5 and 6. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/ocGDGBlDOw
