Palm Springs police investigating Friday night shooting

Crime

Palm Springs police detectives are investigating a shooting which happened Friday night just after 9:00 in the 500 block of Rosa Parks Road.

The city's 911 dispatchers received a call from a person saying they and 4 friends were shot at.

Police say the victims had just arrived into Palm Springs and had stopped at the gas station at Rosa Parks and Indian Canyon.

They drove West on Rosa Parks Road and discovered they made a wrong turn.

They turned around and were headed back toward Indian Canyon when they heard the sounds of gunfire.

The vehicle was struck by two rounds.

One of the rounds blew out one of the vehicle's windows.

No one was injured.

The Palm Springs Police Department is actively investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129, or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.