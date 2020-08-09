5 people arrested in two Palm Springs neighborhoods after increase in shootings and homicides

News

According to a press release from The Palm Springs Police Department, on Saturday evening, five people were arrested after police heavily investigated two Palm Springs neighborhoods after recent shootings and homicides in the area.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Gang Impact Team and the East end Post Release Accountability and Compliance Team (PACT) made the arrests in the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park and the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhoods.

The five people were arrested for various felony and misdemeanor violations.

Of the five arrested, one juvenile was arrested for his involvement in the recent shootings in those neighborhoods. According to the press release, that juvenile was also found possessing a loaded firearm that officials believe was used in several of the reported shootings.

All 5 people were booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and the Juvenile Detention Facility in Indio.

PSPD and other agencies continue to try and find those responsible for these shootings and homicides.

If you have any information please contact the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.