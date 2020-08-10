Out of work and unemployment benefits cut: ‘It’s really tough’

News

Cory McIntyre's job at Red Jeep Tours screeched to a halt in mid-March.

"Things were moving along just fine," he said. "We were getting ready to have one of our busiest months at work, and then the pandemic hit."

Like tens of millions of others, McIntyre has been collecting that $600 per week unemployment benefit. He said it would have been a challenge to juggle expenses without the extra federal relief.

"We have a house payment, insurance, cell phone, utilities," he said. "Didn't have to dip into our savings or our retirement, which was the goal that we wanted to not do."

But for him and others, all that could change after negotiations for the next round of coronavirus relief fell apart in Washington last week.

President Trump took executive action over the weekend, taking money from FEMA to offer an extra $400 in weekly unemployment benefits, with states chipping in $100 of that.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has local reaction to the president's unemployment benefits cut tonight at 10 and 11.