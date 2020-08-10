State Senator Melissa Melendez takes aim at Governor’s Covid-19 “state of emergency” declaration

California

Republican State Senator Melissa Melendez is pushing legislation that would effectively end Governor Gavin Newsom's "state-of emergency" declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Melendez asserts that ending the "state-of-emergency" would nullify the Governor's ability to order businesses and schools in the state to close.

The bill is SCR-93.

Melendez says so far democrats in the state senate have prevented her from presenting the legislation.

