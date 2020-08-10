State Senator Melissa Melendez takes aim at Governor’s Covid-19 “state of emergency” declaration
Republican State Senator Melissa Melendez is pushing legislation that would effectively end Governor Gavin Newsom's "state-of emergency" declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Melendez asserts that ending the "state-of-emergency" would nullify the Governor's ability to order businesses and schools in the state to close.
Melendez says so far democrats in the state senate have prevented her from presenting the legislation.
Today News Channel 3 is reaching out to State Senator Melendez to learn more about the legislation, and why she is promoting it.
We'll also reach to Governor Newsom's office for a response.
Be sure to catch the full story later today online and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.
Comments