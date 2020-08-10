Woman hit and killed by a car in Coachella identified as Westside Elementary teacher

News

A woman who was killed while walking down a Coachella sidewalk is being identified as a teacher who worked at Westside Elementary School.

Coachella Valley Teacher's Association President Carissa Carrera would not confirm the teacher's name or other information, but did say "she taught at Westside."

Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera released a statement to News Channel 3 saying, "While we can confirm the tragic death of a teacher we cannot comment out of respect for the family."

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of 84000 block of Avenue 50 in Coachella. Investigators say a shooting caused the driver of an SUV to collide into two pedestrians.



The Riverside County Sheriff's Department explained in a news release what they believe happened, saying "Deputies found the driver of the SUV deceased inside the vehicle. It appeared the driver sustained a gunshot wound from a car to car shooting and, as a result, collided into the pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk. The driver of the vehicle succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Paramedics transported one of the pedestrians to an area hospital for further medical treatment. The pedestrian, however, succumbed to her injuries. The second pedestrian sustained minor injuries."

The coroner's office has not yet released the identity of the people who were killed.

The family of the driver shot and killed while driving has set up a go fund me page. You can find that here.