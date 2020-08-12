Valley rideshare drivers on alert after Uber, Lyft threaten to shut down in CA

News

Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California as the debate heats up over how to classify their workers.

The issue is about whether rideshare divers are considered independent contractors, or employees with benefits like sick pay and overtime.

"We're on notice that we may be shut down in 8 days," said Monica Kissler. She said she takes precautions to keep herself and her passengers safe from coronavirus.

"Spray down the car each time; fog it out," Kissler said. "I've got plexiglass."

She wants to remain an independent contractor, and hopes this week's decision will be appealed and the companies allowed to operate until voters can give them an exemption in Proposition 22.

"We can refuse to take a ride; we can set our own rates," Kissler said. "The riders can now decline our rates, so you have a little more control on both ends. That does make us an independent contractor."