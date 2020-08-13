Candlelight vigil held for Coachella man, teacher killed in shooting

News

A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday evening in Coachella for the victims of a deadly shooting.

Jason Verdugo, Jr., 21, and Gabriela Salazar, a teacher at Westside Elementary School were killed.

The Sheriff's Department said it was a car-to-car shooting. Verdugo, Jr. was driving on Avenue 50 in Coachella Friday night when he was shot and killed. As a result of the gunfire, his car ran into two pedestrians walking down the sidewalk. One had minor injuries, but a woman was killed.

The vigil is being held at Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street, where the shooting took place last Friday night.

Verdugo's aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page, "My nephew was a fun, loving, decent young man whose life was taken too soon. He was a hardworking gentleman with a bright future and it was all cut short due to senseless act of violence."

CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandara said she could not comment, but she called the teacher's death "tragic."

