Vegetation fire sparks near a residential area near Corona

Cal Fire / Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of a vegetation fire that is burning next to homes southwest of Corona.

The Skyline Fire was first reported at 4:37 p.m. and has burned 10-15 acres as of 5:40 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels and heavy brush. So far, no evacuations have been ordered.

275 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to work to contain three major wildfires burning across Southern California.

The most recent one is the Ranch Fire in Azusa which was reported Thursday afternoon and is currently at 2500 acres.

On Thursday, the Lake Fire quickly expanded to 10,000 acres in the near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, promting hundreds of evacuations.

The fire is currently at 10,500 acres and over 500 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest, LA County, and other cooperating agencies are working together to battle this fire.

Lake Fire

Fire crews also continue to work to fully contain the Apple Fire, which charred 33,424 acres in Cherry Valley. The fire prompted evacuation warning all the way in Whitewater, however, all evacuation orders and warnings have since been lifted.