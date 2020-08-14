73-year-old man with medical conditions missing; Last seen in La Quinta

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding Enrique Donis.

Deputies first received the missing person call Thursday evening on the 47000 block of Dune Palms Road in La Quinta, where he was last seen.

Donis is a Hispanic male, he is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Enrique Donis, contact Riverside County Sheriff's Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 reference file #LA-202260077. After hours, please contact dispatch at 800-950-2444.