Gang Task Force arrests one man and seizes multiple firearms and weapons in Coachella home
On Friday, August 14, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force arrested and seized multiple firearms and weapons in a Coachella home.
At 3:40 p.m. the Gang Task Force checked in on a convicted felon living on Paseo Madrid near Van Buren Street and Avenue 50 in Coachella.
They found multiple firearms and weapons at the home including an AR-15 Rifle, Tommy Gun Machine Gun, .38 Special Semi-Auto Handgun, two .22 Caliber Rifles, Multiple Rounds of Ammunition, a Switch Blade Knife, and Brass Knuckles.
Gang Task Force arrested 24-year-old convicted felon Benny Herrera.
Herrera was charged with being a Felon in Possession of Firearms, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Switch Blade Knife, Possession of Brass Knuckles, and Violation of Probation.
He is now booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
The Gang Task Force Tipline is: 951-922-7601.
