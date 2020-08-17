Coroner identifies man killed in Rancho Mirage deputy-involved shooting

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting nearly two weeks ago in Rancho Mirage.

The man has been identified as Jeffery Monroy, 33, resident of Cathedral City.

Monroy was the suspect in call reporting a suspicious person trying to get entry into a house in the 70000 block of Tamarisk Lane in Rancho Mirage on Aug. 7.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Monroy matched the description of the suspect given by dispatch. A deputy made contact with Monroy but was then assaulted and stabbed with a screwdriver.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed that the deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck.

"He was able to remove himself from the attack long enough to draw his gun stopping the attack and killing the suspect," Bianco wrote.

Monroy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured deputy was transported at the hospital and was in stable condition that same day. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department provided an update on the deputy's condition on Monday, confirming that he is recovering from his injuries.

"Our deputy is recovering from his injuries and we are very thankful for all the support we have received from the community during this time," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Department.

The deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave per Department policy. The involved deputy’s name will not be released at this time, according to the department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators from the Force Investigations Detail (Riverside County District Attorney Investigators and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit) responded and assumed the investigation.

The Force Investigations Detail encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact D.A. Investigator Steve Paxiao at 760-863-8216 or Investigator Tony Johnson at 760-393-3502.