today at 2:29 pm
Published 1:37 pm

Lightning causes 150-acre fire in Joshua Tree; Foward progress stopped

Firefighters are working to contain multiple vegetation fires burning in Joshua Tree Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire has grown from 5 acres to 40-50 acres in the span of a couple of minutes.

As of 2:05 p.m., the fire has grown to 100-150 acres, however, by 2:45 p.m. the fire was at 150 acres and forward progress was stopped.

There was no threat to structures and no injuries reported.

As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson shows, there was some lightning activity in the area between 1 and 2 p.m.

