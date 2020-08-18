Lightning causes 150-acre fire in Joshua Tree; Foward progress stopped
Firefighters are working to contain multiple vegetation fires burning in Joshua Tree Tuesday afternoon.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire has grown from 5 acres to 40-50 acres in the span of a couple of minutes.
JOSHUA TREE: #SBCoFD responding to numerous VEG FIRES as result of #lighting from storms moving through area. Largest near 4th St/Cascade Rd. 5 acres MROS thru light fuels. ^eas— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 18, 2020
Cascade(Update): 40-50 acres with moderate to rapid rate of spread. No structure threat. @BLMca dispatching resources for threat to BLM lands. 6 engines, 1 crew, 2 tenders from the county assigned.— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 18, 2020
As of 2:05 p.m., the fire has grown to 100-150 acres, however, by 2:45 p.m. the fire was at 150 acres and forward progress was stopped.
There was no threat to structures and no injuries reported.
As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson shows, there was some lightning activity in the area between 1 and 2 p.m.
More than 100 acres burning in Joshua Tree this afternoon.— Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) August 18, 2020
A thunderstorm producing ~30 lightning strikes moved across the desert between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m. #CAwx @kesq
Read more here: https://t.co/eJ9pWUPTqk pic.twitter.com/e9zj77jNMW
Yellow polygon = Severe Thunderstorm Warning— Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) August 18, 2020
Red polygon = Flash Flood Warning
Some areas that will experience flooding are Forest Falls, HWY 18 b/w Running Springs/Big Bear, and San Jacinto, HWY 74 b/w Hemet/Mountain Center. #CAwx @kesq pic.twitter.com/9O3j3xvQHL
Comments